TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man attempting to run from the police ran into another vehicle at a red light, flipping his car.

Topeka police had attempted to pull over Michael Te’rahn Yates Jr. on Thursday evening for a traffic stop when Yates began driving recklessly, according to Lieutenant Manuel Munoz of the Topeka Police Department. The officer following Yates turned off his lights and did not pursue him, according to Munoz.

However, when Yates got to the intersection of SW 29th and Gage, he hit a car that stopped at a red light. Police believe this caused Yates’ car to flip. Yates then ran from his vehicle.

Later, Yates was founded in the rear of 3901 SW 29th Street and arrested.

Yates is being held at the Shawnee County Adult Detention Center. He is facing several possible charges including feeling or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer by engaging in reckless driving, failing to stop for red traffic control, speeding, failing to stop at an accident, possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and possession of opiate, opium narcotic of certain stimulant.

Yates is being held without a bond.