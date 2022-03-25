TOPEKA (KSNT) – Charles Melvin Wilson, II, has been convicted in the 2020 death of Lisa Hill, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay. Hill was found dead on May 7, 2020 at 1132 NW Central Ave. in Topeka with a gunshot wound to the head.

An investigation led to Wilson as the suspect and he was later located at his home at 1225 NE Quincy shortly after the original call to Shawnee County Dispatch Center.

A jury came back with a verdict of guilty on charges of intentional murder in the second degree, aggravated assault and aggravated endangering a child.

Hill is the mother of Joseph R. Hill, 26, who officers found suffering from gunshot wounds April 24, 2020, near 1200 NE Quincy St. Hill died shortly afterward.

Wilson will be sentenced on May 26, 2022.