LAWRENCE (KSNT) – One man has been found guilty in relation to a DUI crash that left both himself and another person with serious injuries.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday that a jury found Matthew David Zaitz, 34, of Topeka, guilty on one count of aggravated battery and one count of driving under the influence. The charges come from an incident two years ago where Zaitz and a passenger in his vehicle were seriously injured in a car crash.

In the early morning hours on Oct. 3, 2020, Zaitz was traveling in his vehicle with another person near the intersection of North 1500 Road and East 1750 Road. Both Zaitz and the passenger were found injured after their vehicle left the roadway and crashed in a nearby field.

“DUI is a completely avoidable crime,” Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said. “It’s also a crime that puts the entire community at risk unnecessarily. The prosecution team was extremely diligent and we appreciate the jury’s service as well.”

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2023, at the Douglas County Judicial and Law Enforcement Center. Zaitz is facing 31 to 136 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections for his aggravated battery conviction. He also faces 90 days to one year in the county jail and a fine between $1,750 and $2,500 for the DUI conviction.