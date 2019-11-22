Topeka man found guilty on federal drug, firearm charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A jury found a Topeka man guilty in federal court Friday on drug trafficking and firearms charges.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said Dennis Dean Nuff, 63, was convicted on the following counts:

One count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of Holton Middle School

One count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking

One count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

One count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of Meadows Elementary School

Neff was found at a Holton home on Nov. 27, 2018, with 73.8 grams of methamphetamine and a 9 mm Bersa pistol. On Feb. 12, 2019, he was arrested with 18 grams of methamphetamine and $6,327 in cash.

Sentencing will be set at a later date.