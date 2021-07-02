Topeka man found with homemade fireworks, arrested on drug charges, endangerment of a child

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police arrested a man Thursday in connection to an ongoing drug possession investigation that endangered a child, according to a news release.

Officers in the TPD Narcotics Unit arrested 53-year-old Topeka man James Hartpence after conducting a search warrant at his home in southwest Topeka. Hartpence is being arrested on charges of:

Possession of cocaine with the intent of distribution

Possession of marijuana with the intent of distribution

Possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent of distribution

Use communication facility in the commission of felony drug violation

Aggravated endangerment of a child

Topeka police booked Hartpence into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.