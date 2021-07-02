Topeka man found with homemade fireworks, arrested on drug charges, endangerment of a child

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police arrested a man Thursday in connection to an ongoing drug possession investigation that endangered a child, according to a news release.

Officers in the TPD Narcotics Unit arrested 53-year-old Topeka man James Hartpence after conducting a search warrant at his home in southwest Topeka. Hartpence is being arrested on charges of:

  • Possession of cocaine with the intent of distribution
  • Possession of marijuana with the intent of distribution
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent of distribution
  • Use communication facility in the commission of felony drug violation
  • Aggravated endangerment of a child

Topeka police booked Hartpence into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

