Topeka man found with homemade fireworks, arrested on drug charges, endangerment of a child

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police arrested a man Thursday in connection to an ongoing drug possession investigation that endangered a child, according to a news release.
Officers in the TPD Narcotics Unit arrested 53-year-old Topeka man James Hartpence after conducting a search warrant at his home in southwest Topeka. Hartpence is being arrested on charges of:
- Possession of cocaine with the intent of distribution
- Possession of marijuana with the intent of distribution
- Possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent of distribution
- Use communication facility in the commission of felony drug violation
- Aggravated endangerment of a child
Topeka police booked Hartpence into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.