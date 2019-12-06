Topeka man found with missing teen girl pleads guilty to multiple charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The man that ran away to Colorado with a Topeka teenager pleaded guilty to multiple charges Friday.

Michael Fitzgerald, 47, was arrested in February in Cortez, Colo. after police found him in a hotel with a 14-year-old Topeka girl.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said a jury trial was scheduled to begin Monday, however, Fitzgerald pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Electronic solicitation of a child 14-16 years of age

Indecent liberties with a child 14-16 years of age

Indecent solicitation of a child

Aggravated interference with parental custody

Contributing to a child’s misconduct

Aggravated indecent liberties with a child 14-16 years of age

A sentencing hearing is now scheudled for Feb. 10, 2020.

Fitzgerald faces between 4-20 years in prison, depending on his criminal history.