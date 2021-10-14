Topeka man grows 300-pound pumpkin in his own backyard

TOPEKA (KSNT) — David Walker has a true passion for growing extremely large pumpkins. And apparently, he’s not the only one.

There is a whole community of people online dedicated to competing with one another to grow the largest pumpkin ever seen.

The seed that started this 300-pound pumpkin though came from a pumpkin in Napa that was 2,000 pounds. Walker was at a winery with his wife, Jana, when they noticed the 2,000-pound pumpkin, asked the owner about it, and exchanged numbers. Walker said he expected to never hear from the man again, but a few months later he received some seeds in the mail.

His passion for pumpkins didn’t start here though.

“I think it started when my kids were really young,” Walker said. “We used to go out to JG Myers and they had these huge pumpkins, and my kids were so small they loved it. I mean…who doesn’t love pumpkins?”

Walker is focused on taking the claim of the largest pumpkin grown in Kansas. Right now, the record stands at a pumpkin weighing over 1,000 pounds.

Although Walker’s pumpkin didn’t beat that record this year, he told KSNT he will keep trying in the coming years.