Topeka man hit by paintball vandal while biking

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man sad he was riding his bicycle when he was hit by a paintball gun vandal on June 2.

Jared Houghtaling was embarking on a 200 mile journey by bike when he heard a strange noise.

“It looked like a 12-year-old kid, yelled and popped his head out of a vehicle,” Houghtaling said. “I thought he pulled a camera out and as he yelled I just hear pop, pop, pop, pop, pop.”

The situation was harmless for Houghtaling, and he left unscathed with paint-covered shorts. He said the situation happened quickly but believes the suspect was in the dark-colored SUV that Topeka Police believed to be involved in the numerous paintball incidents being reported around town.

Police say they’ve received multiple reports of someone shooting a paintball gun out of a moving vehicle.

“Multiple injuries have been reported and the incidents have taken place throughout the city,” Topeka police said, in a Facebook post.

A store employee at The Dock in Topeka told KSNT News that the store was shot at as well.

Topeka Police say anyone with information leading to an arrest in the case could be awarded up to $2,000 through Crime Stoppers.

You can call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 to make an anonymous report.