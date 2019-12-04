Topeka man honored for saving employee’s life

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The swift and heroic actions of a Topeka man were honored at the Safe Streets meeting Wednesday afternoon.

Josh White received the Champion of Character award for saving one of his employee’s life back in April.

White is a manager at the Forbes Golf Course Pro Shop.

During one of his shifts, the employee collapsed and was unresponsive. White immediately performed CPR and used a defibrillator to save his life.

“It’s very important for everybody to have CPR training,” said White. “You never know when somebody’s going to need your help and you know, sometimes you’re the first one there to help them before help arrives.”

White gave a lot of credit to his CPR training for being able to act so quickly. Once AMR arrived, the employee was taken to a hospital where he had heart surgery for a rare valve failure.