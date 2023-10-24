BONNER SPRINGS (KSNT) – A 32-year-old man from Topeka was hospitalized after a rollover crash in Bonner Springs.

At 6:15 a.m. on Monday, the 32-year-old was driving a 2009 Cadillac Escalade too fast and moving in and out of traffic on westbound I-70, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log.

A 61-year-old from Ankeny, Iowa was driving a 2023 Ford F150 in the same direction on I-70. The 32-year-old sideswiped the Ford F150, hit a traffic post and ran off the road. The 32-year-old tried to overcorrect and rolled his vehicle three times before coming to rest on the right shoulder, according to the crash log.

The 32-year-old was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries. The 61-year-old had no apparent injuries, according to the crash log. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.