Topeka man found with meth, in custody, according to the sheriff’s office

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man is in custody Wednesday after being found with meth at a traffic stop, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff.

A deputy arrested 44-year-old Chad Cook on charges including:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Use/ Possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
  • Unsafe turning or stopping
  • Improper turn
  • Operation of motor vehicle without a valid license
  • Transporting open container of liquor

A deputy stopped Cook around 7 p.m. Tuesday near northwest Topeka Boulevard and northwest Independence Avenue. After finding drug paraphernalia and meth in his car, the deputy arrested Cook, according to a news release.

Cook is currently being held at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections without bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories