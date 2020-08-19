Topeka man found with meth, in custody, according to the sheriff’s office

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man is in custody Wednesday after being found with meth at a traffic stop, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff.

A deputy arrested 44-year-old Chad Cook on charges including:

Possession of methamphetamine

Use/ Possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Unsafe turning or stopping

Improper turn

Operation of motor vehicle without a valid license

Transporting open container of liquor

A deputy stopped Cook around 7 p.m. Tuesday near northwest Topeka Boulevard and northwest Independence Avenue. After finding drug paraphernalia and meth in his car, the deputy arrested Cook, according to a news release.

Cook is currently being held at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections without bond.