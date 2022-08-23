TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man is facing federal charges over allegations he lied about who was going to receive several guns he purchased.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, a federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging Todd Hetherington, 26, with three counts of making false statements during the acquisition of a firearm.

Hetherington is accused of buying a total of six pistols from various licensed dealers. He allegedly falsely presented himself as the actual transferee or buyer. The case is under investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.