Topeka man killed by train identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s office has identified the victim of a train crash Tuesday afternoon.

William N. Reynolds III, 64, of Topeka, attempted to cross railroad tracks south of Southwest 57th and Topeka Boulevard while an Amtrak train approached northbound.

The train struck Reynolds, killing him. Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies and BNSF police responded to the scene around 6:35 a.m., where they pronounced Reynolds dead.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Todd Stallbaumer said the train was going at a fairly high rate of speed.