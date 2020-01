RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man died in a crash after driving the wrong way on I-70, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Raymond E. Riis, 72, hit a semi tractor head-on around 10:45 p.m. and died in the crash. Riis was driving a 2011 Kia Soul east in the westbound lane on the interstate near the Wabaunsee-Riley County line. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the semi driver wasn’t injured in the crash.