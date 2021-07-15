Topeka man misses Olympic games for the first time in 13 years

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Joe Schrag has attended the last three Olympic games, however, because of the recent “no spectator” policy, he will not be able to attend this year’s competition in Tokyo.

The retired Topeka West coach traveled to Rio, London, and Beijing to view track and field events.

He had originally made plans to attend the 2020 Olympic games in Toyko before a “no spectator” policy was placed on the events.

“The TV doesn’t give you the atmosphere. It doesn’t give you a good picture of field events which are just important parts of the relays as the track,” Schrag said.

Even though he was not able to attend this year’s event, he is planning on reserving his spot at the 2024 Olympic games held in Paris, France.