UPDATE: White was located safely around 7:45 p.m.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is asking for the community’s help to find a missing Topeka man with moderate developmental disabilities.

Nathan P. White, 29, was last seen Saturday, December 23, just after 3 p.m. at the Walmart located at 1501 SW Wanamaker Road. White is 5’7″ with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie.

If you see White, or know of his whereabouts, TPD asks you call 911 or email telltpd@topeka.org.