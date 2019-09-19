Topeka man opens new physical therapy clinic, says it’s a dream come true

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man is fulfilling a life long dream by opening his own clinic.

John Babb is a physical therapist and clinic director at SERC Physical Therapy.

After serving as the director at one of their other Topeka locations, he’s now opening his own clinic at Seabrook Center off of 21st and Gage Blvd.

He said he looks forward to helping people in his hometown get stronger and healthier.

“It’s considered conservative treatment so people don’t need to rely on opioids or surgeries or injections,” said Babb. “There’s a way to kind of help themselves by doing exercises to kind of continue care on their own.”

Babb said the new clinic will be in a more accessible location and will offer updated equipment and features.

