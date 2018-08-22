Topeka man pleads guilty in murder of Justice Mitchell

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Topeka man pleaded guilty Wednesday for the killing of an 18-year-old Justice Mitchell last summer .

Lamero Dunstan entered guilty pleas to multiple charges including intentional second degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

On June 26, 2017, police responded to the Church’s Chicken located at 3001 SW 10th were they found Mitchell suffering from two apparent gunshot wounds. He was then taken to a local hospital where he later died.

A prison sentence of 27.5 years in prison was recommended by both parties.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 25 at 4 p.m.

The Topeka Police Department handled the investigation.