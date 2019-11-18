Topeka man pleads guilty to attempted robbery at liquor store

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man pleaded guilty Monday to an attempted robbery at a local liquor store.

Joseph Bryant Toole III, 36, of Topeka pleaded guilty to one count of attempted robbery of a commercial business.

Toole admitted he and a minor tried to rob Lynn’s Liquor at 3335 SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka on Nov. 2, 2018.

This was the third time he tried to rob Lynn’s Liquor. He was also previously accused of robbing other Topeka stores in 2018.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 24. Toole could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.