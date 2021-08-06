Topeka man raped 1 teen & abused 2 others, Shawnee County district attorney says

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three teens have come forward accusing a Topeka man of sexually abusing them, according to the Shawnee County district attorney.

It’s one of two child sex crimes cases District Attorney Mike Kagay filed charges in on Friday, each with similar circumstances but different people involved. He told KSNT News that investigators started looking into John Carrasco, 20, after a 13-year-old girl reported a friend of the family raped her July 29, 2021. Over time, they learned of two other girls between the ages of 14 and 16 who said Carrasco sexually abused them in the past two years.

Kagay said authorities arrested Carrasco, after which he filed six charges against him:

Rape of a child under 14

Aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 14

Three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child between 14 and 16

Criminal sodomy of a child

All of the charges against Carrasco are felonies. He currently remains in custody in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on a $500,000 bond. The Topeka Police Department is handling the ongoing investigation into the case, and Kagay asked anyone with information on it to contact them.