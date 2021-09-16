Topeka man raped runaway underage girl, district attorney says

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have arrested a man Thursday accused of raping a runaway girl who was staying with him.

Back on Feb. 24, 2021, the runaway minor contacted law enforcement and told them she had been raped by Blake Andrew Sample, a man she was staying with, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay. Investigators looked into the case and ultimately got a warrant to search an apartment at 1307 SW Harrison. The search results ended with Sample’s arrest Thursday morning.

Kagay said he filed the following charges, all felonies, against Sample:

Rape

Distribution of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Domestic battery

The district attorney said he asked the court to set Sample’s bond at $1 million, but the court set it at $250,000 instead. Sample is currently awaiting a set schedule for a status conference. For now, he is in custody with the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

The Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation into Sample’s case, according to Kagay. He asked anyone with information on the case to contact TPD.