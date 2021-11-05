Topeka man receives life sentence for deadly getaway



TOPEKA (KSNT) – A judge sentenced a Topeka driver to life in prison Friday for a deadly crash he caused while trying to run from law enforcement.

Troopers tried to pull over Brandon Jordan in November 2019, when he hit and killed another driver, Dennis Affolter, 69. Jordan was convicted of first-degree murder.

Mike Kagay, Shawnee County district attorney, said police started chasing Jordan after receiving a call he was trying to pass a fake check at a bank at Huntoon and Gage.

Jordan will be eligible for parole after 25 years.