LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A Topeka man found guilty in a 2020 crash that left a passenger in his vehicle seriously injured was sentenced Monday.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release that Matthew D. Zaitz, 34, of Topeka, has been sentenced to 52 months in prison for aggravated battery and 12 months for driving under the influence.

Zaitz was charged in relation to an incident that occurred early on Oct. 3, 2020 near the intersection of North 1500 Rd. and East 1750 Rd. in Douglas County. Zaitz and a female passenger were found injured after their vehicle had left the road and crashed in a nearby field. Both Zaitz and his passenger were found outside the vehicle suffering from injuries.

Zaitz was found guilty in relation to this crash on Nov. 15, 2022.