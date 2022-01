Emergency crews fought a fire in what is believed to be a vacant home at 326 S.W. Tyler Street in Topeka. (KSNT photo/ Photograph by Michael K. Dakota)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka firefighters responding to a North Topeka mobile home fire rescued a man from the inside of the home.

Firefighters were called just after 4 a.m. on Friday to the home at 1328 NE Quincy.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, a fire spokesman said the estimated dollar loss to the home was around $2,100 as well as a $1,500 loss attributed to the contents of the home.