LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A Topeka man has been sentenced to prison for his role in the 2019 robbery and shooting of two Lawrence teenagers.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said Benson Jerome Edwards Jr., 20, of Topeka, was sentenced to 89 months in prison for aggravated robbery. Edwards will be subject to 36 months post-release supervision and will have to register as a violent offender for 15 years.

The shooting took place on March 29, 2019 when the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office says Edwards and Sahavione Keshaun Caraway, 20, of Topeka, robbed two brothers and shot them multiple times in a parking lot at Holcom Park. Caraway was previously sentenced to 155 months in prison for attempted first-degree murder and 59 months for aggravated robbery.