TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been sentenced in relation to a 2019 homicide case that left one woman dead in Topeka.

Jeremy E. Lardner of Topeka was charged in relation to the death of Brandi Prchal on Nov. 1, 2019. On Jan. 5, 2022, Lardner entered a plea to second degree murder, aggravated robbery and kidnapping. At the sentencing hearing on Thursday, Lardner was told to serve 585 months in prison or a little over 48 years.

On the night of the homicide, police and the fire department were called to 928 SW Warren a little after 8 p.m. in response to the odor of natural gas outside of the house. The Topeka Fire Department forced entry into the house after failing to make contact with anyone inside. Once inside, the TFD found Lardner unconscious on the floor and the body of Prchal.

Prchal appeared to have suffered from severe blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. Lardner, was removed from the home and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after he regained consciousness. The Topeka Police Department began an investigation into Prchal’s death and subsequently arrested Lardner after he was released from the hospital and was then charged with murder.