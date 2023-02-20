DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – A Topeka man was hospitalized after his vehicle hit an overturned car on Interstate 70 in Douglas County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that the crash occurred around 5:55 a.m. on Feb. 19 on westbound I-70 in Douglas County. A Jeep Patriot was driving westbound when it crashed into a Chevy Impala that was overturned in the left lane.

The Impala was pushed into the outside lane after the collision, according to the KHP. The Jeep then hit the barrier wall before coming to a stop on the highway.

The driver of the Jeep, a 24-year-old Topeka man, was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital, according to the KHP. He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. The 20-year-old driver of the Impala was seriously injured as well and taken to a Kansas City hospital.