SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A Topeka man was seriously injured in a crash Monday after his vehicle went airborne while traveling down U.S. 40 Highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reports that a Kia SUV was traveling west on U.S. 40 Hwy around 6:30 p.m. on April 3 when it went left of center and ran off the road into a ditch on the south side of the road. The SUV hit a private drive culvert, causing it to go flying. The SUV hit the ground and rolled one-and-a-half times before coming to a stop.

The driver of the SUV, a 39-year-old Topeka man, was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the KHP. He was listed as having serious injuries. He was wearing his seatbelt during the crash.