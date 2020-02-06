Topeka man shot by Kansas Highway Patrol trooper dies

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man died Wednesday after being shot fleeing from a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Gaston A. Nava-Saucedo, 33, of Topeka, died from his injuries in an officer-involved shooting in Topeka, the KBI reported Thursday. Nava-Saucedo tried to drive away from a trooper conducting a traffic stop on him. The trooper grabbed onto the car and fired shots while being dragged along.

The trooper, who has not been identified at this time, was injured during the incident. The KBI took over the ongoing investigation of the shooting and has not released any further detail at this time.