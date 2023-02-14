TOPEKA (FOX 43)- Shawn Oliver, a community member here in Topeka, was watching Love on the Spectrum, a Netflix TV show, when she had an idea.

This idea was to create a space in Topeka for adults with autism to find community and friends with one another. This led to the creation of the Socials on the Spectrum Coffee Kickoff Event.

Shawn describes the event as one that “supports our community of adults with autism in networking and connecting with new friends.”

The fun will be starting at Dialogue Coffee House from 11:30 a.m to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.

If you are interested in reaching out to Shawn to help volunteer for the event or just want more details, you can send an email to socialsonthespectrum@gmail.com.