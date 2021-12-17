Topeka man taken into custody after manhunt involving K-9s, aircraft

JACKSON COUNTY, KS (KSNT) – A man is in custody following a police chase involving K-9s, multiple police departments and aircraft units in Jackson County.

According to a press release from Sheriff Tim Morse of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the office was notified at 3:30 a.m. Friday morning of a vehicle in the roadway facing north of the One Stop Gas Station located at 190th and US highway 75. A Jackson County sheriffs deputy found the vehicle abandoned in the roadway.

A Tribal Police Officer found the front window of the business broken out and a man dressed in dark clothing running. Jackson County deputies and K-9s responded to the scene along with air support from the Kansas Highway Patrol to search the area for the suspect.

Deputies were able to take the suspect into custody near 178th road and US 75 highway around 5:15 a.m.

The man was later identified as Colby Christopher Kastens, 44, of Topeka. He was placed under arrest by the Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies and Tribal Police.