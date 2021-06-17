Topeka man threatened teen with gun, Shawnee County Sheriff says

MERIDEN (KSNT) – Deputies arrested a man Thursday after he threatened two people, including a teen, with a gun, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephen L. Pittman, 44, of Topeka, faces charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated endangering a child. His arrest came after an investigation into a reported shooting the day before, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies went Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. to the 2300 block of Northeast 82nd Street after getting a call about a shooting. The caller told the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center that Pittman had just threatened him and another teen with a gun.

After an investigation by detectives, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office took Pittman into custody and booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.