TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man will be sentenced later today for a 2019 shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old Topeka woman.

Auston Shane McNeely, of Topeka, will be sentenced Monday by the Third Judicial District of Shawnee County for his part in the shooting death of Ashley Usher in 2019. He pled guilty to the following charges on Oct. 12, 2021:

Voluntary manslaughter

Interference with Law Enforcement Officer

Theft of property/services; firearm

Criminal use of weapons

Law enforcement responded to a gunshot wound call in August of 2019 at 2229 SE Ohio Ave. in Topeka. Upon arrival, officers found Usher inside the residence, who was rushed to a local hospital by other first responders. Her wounds were thought to be non-life threatening at first, but she died later the same day. McNeely was found at the scene when police arrived and was taken into custody.

The Topeka Police Department booked the then-17-year-old McNeely into the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections on charges of second-degree murder, criminal use of a weapon and theft.