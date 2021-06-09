Topeka man tried to meet up with child, Osage sheriff says

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Osage County deputies have arrested a Topeka man after he tried to meet up with who he thought was a child, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

Mark E. Davenport, 39, of Topeka, faces charges of aggravated human trafficking, commercial sexual exploitation of a child, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office said its Criminal Investigation Unit took him into custody Tuesday after he made plans to meet with someone he believed was a minor.

Davenport was booked into the Osage County Jail Facility.