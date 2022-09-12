TOPEKA (KSNT) – Raymond Fox has had clippers in his hand since he was 11-years-old.

After watching his grandfather in the barber shop, it became Fox’s dream to follow in his footsteps. That dream was cut short after Fox spent many years in and out of prison.

“In my heart I wanted to change,” Fox said. “I wanted to do it but I was chasing the desire of my flesh which was destroying me.”

While in prison, Raymond hit his breaking point – he needed help. He credits his faith and his support staff for helping him turn his life around. Part of that support staff was his probation officer, Jill Tipton-Bell.

“I knew deep down there was something there,” Tipton-Bell said. “And he proved it. He proved it to everybody.”

Fast-forward 12 years and Fox is now living his dream as the owner of Fox-Tha-Barber Fresh Fades and Shaves.

“If you stay the course and continue to pursue your dreams, you can do it,” Fox said. “They all want that fresh fade, so they come to Fox-Tha-Barber, the doctor, so you can be sitting in my chair, and I’ll keep you here for two hours so we can talk. What’s on your mind?”

Raymond continues to use his story to inspire others because it’s the people looking up to him that keep him going.

“When you come sit in my chair, I will show you how you can be successful in life,” Fox said.

To find out how you can get a haircut with Raymond, click here.