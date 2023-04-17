Tony Burr with the 1967 Triumph given to him as a high school graduation present.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Father of four Luis Burr, aka ‘Tony,’ is hoping to take first place in the Orange County Choppers (OCC) Dream Chopper Contest.

The contest winner will have the opportunity to build a custom chopper alongside the legendary star of the hit TV-reality series “American Chopper” Paul Tetul Sr. Burr currently sits in second place for the contest.

Burr found out about the contest through social media and said he was immediately interested since he always watched “American Chopper” as a kid.

“I would like to have my own company in Topeka,” Burr said. “To offer affordable motorcycle fixes instead of people having to take it to Harley-Davidson.”

When Burr was two-years-old, his father was in a motorcycle accident which left him with a disability, according to Burr. For his high school graduation present, Burr was given the 1967 Triumph Chopper his dad built for his mom. He later went on to fully restore the bike.

Burr’s finished 2005 Triumph build. Images courtesy of Tony Burr.

Burr’s 2005 Triumph built from basket cases. Images courtesy of Tony Burr.

Burr has three motorcycles: his 67 Triumph Daytona, a 2005 Triumph Rocket and a 2009 Triumph Rocket touring bike. He said he tries to build his own stuff when it comes to motorcycles.

The 2005 Triumph Rocket was built completely with parts found from assorted ‘basket cases,’ according to Burr. The 2009 Triumph Burr he bought in Colorado and later customized its appearance.

How to Vote:

To vote for Burr in the Dream Chopper contest visit: https://dreamchopper.com/2023/louis-burr. Individuals can cast one vote each day or cast additional votes by donating to Hope for the Warriors program. Each additional vote costs $1.

For more information on the contest, you can click here.