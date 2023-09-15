TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka and Manhattan took the top spots for the highest concentrations of people impacted by identity theft in Kansas.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) keeps track of identity theft reports. In 2022, there were 5.1 million reports of identity theft across the U.S., according to FTC data.

In Kansas, there were a total of 6,511 cases of identity theft reported in 2022 to the FTC. Credit card fraud and bank fraud were the two highest categories of identity theft. Topeka had the highest percentage of identity theft in the Kansas metro areas with 0.43% of the population impacted.

Once identity thieves have your personal information they can drain bank accounts, run up credit card charges, open utility accounts and even get medical treatment on your insurance plan, according to IdentityTheft.gov.

There could be clues someone has your information such as unknown bank withdrawals, not receiving bills or mail, merchants refusing checks, debt collectors calling for debts that aren’t yours and more.

Identity Theft Type Number of Reports Percentage Credit Card Fraud 1,663 29% Bank Fraud 1,580 28% Other Identity Theft 962 17% Government Documents or Benefits Fraud 897 16% Employment or Tax-Related Fraud 603 11% Loan or Lease Fraud 554 10% Phone or Utility Fraud 252 4% FTC data on identity theft reports from 2022.

The FTC advises Americans to closely guard their social security number and shred charge receipts, copies of credit applications and other sensitive information. Individuals who’ve already been victimized should place a credit freeze or fraud alert on their credit report and close any accounts that were tampered with.

Metro Area Population Size Number of Reports Reports Per 100k Percent of Population Affected Topeka 125,499 542 233 0.43 Manhattan 53,829 221 168 0.41 Wichita 399,411 1,340 209 0.34 Lawrence 95,794 251 207 0.26 The FTC ranks metro areas based on the number of reports per 100,000 population.

To report cases of identity theft visit the FTC Report Fraud website or IdentityTheft.gov.

