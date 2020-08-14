Topeka, Manhattan Walmarts now staying open later, company announces

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some Walmart stores in Northeast Kansas will stay open later for shoppers during the pandemic, the company announced Friday.

All of the retail giant’s Topeka and Manhattan locations have taken part in the move as of Friday, according to the company’s online store finder.

Walmart tweeted that some 4,000 of its stores will delay their closing times from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

We’re expanding many Walmart store closing times from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Expanding our hours of operations provides customers with greater options to shop food, medicine and supplies. https://t.co/n5Dmzp7Kh7 pic.twitter.com/0qLBiey4Ax — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) August 14, 2020

The Lawrence Walmart differed from the Topeka and Manhattan stores, keeping its closing time of 8:30 p.m.

Kory Lundberg, Walmart Senior Director of Global Communications, said the hour change will not affect the stores’ employee and customer coronavirus safety practices.

“With this change, we will continue the health and safety measures currently in place, such as social distancing, health screenings, plastic barriers at the registers and masks,” Lundberg said. “We’ll continue assessing our remaining stores to determine the right time to expand their closing hours.”