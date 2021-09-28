Topeka mayor and city council candidates speaking to voters during forum Tuesday night

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Candidates running for Topeka Mayor and Topeka City Council will be speaking to voters during a forum Tuesday night.

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. The forum’s Facebook event said voters will “hear directly from Topeka’s mayoral and city council candidates on a wide array of issues that affect our daily lives.”

Candidates for Topeka Mayor Leo Cangiani and Mike Padilla will be taking part in the event.

Ahead of the forum, Cangiani said he believes that Topeka’s own reputation is one of the big problems facing the city.

“Perception has been the biggest teller for me,” Cangiani said. “It’s all over the city and it’s a problem whereas externally people see Topeka in a different light. Even internally lots of people here feel disappointed in our own city.”

Padilla said he believes that public safety is one of the big concerns for people in Topeka.

“Consistently you hear people concerned about public safety,” Padilla said. “Public safety is always important for all of us. The thing to do is to look at public safety in different ways so that it isn’t just a matter of policing it is a matter of looking at root causes.”

The forum will take place at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Voters can register for the forum by clicking here. The forum will also be live-streamed on Facebook.

This forum is being hosted by the League of Women Voters of Topeka & Shawnee County, Topeka JUMP, United Way of Greater Topeka, and YWCA Northeast Kansas. The panel discussion will be moderated by Angel Romero of Ballots & Brews.