Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla and City Manager Brent Trout say goodbye to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla and City Manager Brent Trout hold their monthly news conference today, Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 10:00 a.m.

De La Isla said the city is in a really good place moving forward.

De La Isla, who survived COVID-19, and admitted the virus tried to kill her, said she was proud of the way the city “forged ahead.” “I still love my community like I loved my community when I started,” she said.

“Nobody will understand the level of dedication… so that we could have the freedom to complain about what we don’t like,” De La Isla said during the meeting.

When asked about her biggest challenges and accomplishments, De La Isla said, ” I don’t think people understand how close we were to having riots.” De La Isla credited public officials with working hard to hear people who didn’t feel heard.

After being on council for one term and serving as mayor for one term De La Isla will start working towards a Master’s degree at Harvard University.

Topeka City Manager Brent Trout announced he is leaving Topeka to be closer to his grandchildren. Trout sat down with KSNT’s David George Monday morning saying he will be assuming the role of a county manager in North Carolina. Trout was hired on October 30, 2017.

When asked why she was among those who voted against the appointment of Bill Cochran as interim city manager after Trout announced his retirement she said she would not comment on HR matters.

Former Police Chief Bill Cochran will take the place of Topeka’s current city manager, Brent Trout, whose resignation will take effect on December 31st this year. Cochran will take over at that time, then serve in the capacity of city manager until someone is chosen to permanently fill the role.