Topeka mayor and city manager hold monthly meeting

Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla and City Manager Brent Trout hold their monthly news conference today, Tuesday, June 1st at 10:00 a.m.

The mayor asked for motorists to be “compassionate” when encountering cyclists on the road.

“The road is meant to be shared,” De La Isla said.

WATCH HERE:

City Manager Brent Trout addressed construction delays which are affecting commutes around the city.

Trout said he hopes to have a person permanently in the position of police chief within the next several months.

Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran said retired in January 2021.