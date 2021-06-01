Topeka mayor and city manager hold monthly meeting

Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla and City Manager Brent Trout hold their monthly news conference today, Tuesday, June 1st at 10:00 a.m.

The mayor asked for motorists to be “compassionate” when encountering cyclists on the road.

“The road is meant to be shared,” De La Isla said.

City Manager Brent Trout addressed construction delays which are affecting commutes around the city.

Trout said he hopes to have a person permanently in the position of police chief within the next several months.

Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran said retired in January 2021.

