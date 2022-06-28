TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla and the current interim city manager Bill Cochran met at 10 a.m. Tuesday to discuss what is happening in the city.

Progress on getting Topeka a permanent city manager was discussed. Mayor Padilla said 10 of the applicants have a connection to Kansas. The closing for applications will be July 15. Padilla said he was “encouraged” by the process.

You can watch the entire meeting above.

The monthly meeting is held to discuss the main issues facing the city. This is the June 2022 meeting.