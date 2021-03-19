Topeka mayor announces she won’t seek a new term

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla announced Friday that she won’t run for mayor again after her term.

De La Isla started a virtual 2 p.m. press conference by reflecting on her time in public service in Topeka. Afterward, she told the audience she has decided she won’t run for office again.

De La Isla said she is exploring different options for the future after her term, but none of them involve leaving Topeka. She did confirm that politics are also not included in those options.