TOPEKA (KSNT) – Leaders in the Capital City have their eye on a tax dispute regarding Heartland Park.

Last week, KSNT 27 News was the first to tell you the owners haven’t paid property taxes since 2017. Tuesday, the Topeka Mayor and City Manager weighed in on the dispute.

Both public officials focused on the unique events hosted at the Heartland, such as the National Hot Rod Association drag races and the Country Stampede Music Festival; both huge events that, they say, bring in unique tourists opportunities for Shawnee County.

Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla says he hasn’t gotten involved in the dispute at this moment in time. City Manager Stephen Wade gave these comments about the situation at a monthly news conference on Tuesday.

“We also have an obligation to the rest of the taxpayers to do our services also,” Wade said. “That’s in dispute right now, but certainly if a business isn’t paying their taxes, it’s going to invite some challenges.”

KSNT 27 News has been keeping in touch with the owner of Heartland Park since the disagreement came to light. Monday, they told 27 News they are disappointed that the county is spreading a “false narrative” about their tax liability.