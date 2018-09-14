Topeka mayor diagnosed with Lyme Disease
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka Mayor Michelle de la Isla recently announced that she has been diagnosed with Lyme Disease.
She said she was bitten by a tick after exercising outdoors and hiking.
In order to get better she said she will be administered high levels of Doxycycline for a month.
She will also undergo a spinal tap and other medical procedures to help her recover.
