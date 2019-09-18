Topeka mayor publicly backs presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg

Democratic presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at the Carroll County Democrats Fourth of July Barbecue, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Carroll, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla announced her endorsement for presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday morning.

De La Isla joined 57 other current and former U.S. mayors from across the country as she signed an op-ed publicly backing the South Bend Indiana mayor.

The USA Today op-ed said “Pete Buttigieg is a role model to mayors. We proudly endorse him from heartland towns, coastal cities, and suburban communities across this country.”

De La Isla became the first Hispanic official to endorse Buttigieg, adding hers to endorsements from a number of mayors of color. Other local mayors signing the op-ed were former Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Sly James, and Hays Mayor Henry Schwaller.

The more than 50 mayors said “We endorse him from heartland towns, coastal cities, suburban communities and every other corner of our great country. What’s more, in the spirit of the community of mayors, we are already offering Pete our best ideas and helping engage grassroots supporters all across the country.”

KSNT reached out to Mayor De La Isla for comment but did not receive a response.