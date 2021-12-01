Topeka mayor says more Kansans need to be vaccinated in preparation for Omicron variant

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka mayor Michelle De la Isla encouraged Kansans to get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots now that a new variant, Omicron, has been discovered.

These remarks came in the monthly Mayor and City Manager’s press conference that was live-streamed to Facebook at 10 a.m.

“It doesn’t mean anything right now in the United States, but it’s just another call that if you have been vaccinated and you have a chance to get your booster, consider getting your booster because the booster really helps,” De la Isla said.

She noted that hospitalizations from the COVID-19 virus are typically caused by individuals who are unvaccinated and that, with more holidays looming around the corner, more people should consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine along with the booster shots.

“Again, I am not a doctor, I’m not telling you what to do. I’m just asking all of you to consult your doctor to see if this is the right choice for you,” said De la Isla.