Topeka mayor says more Kansans need to be vaccinated in preparation for Omicron variant

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka mayor Michelle De la Isla encouraged Kansans to get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots now that a new variant, Omicron, has been discovered.

These remarks came in the monthly Mayor and City Manager’s press conference that was live-streamed to Facebook at 10 a.m.

“It doesn’t mean anything right now in the United States, but it’s just another call that if you have been vaccinated and you have a chance to get your booster, consider getting your booster because the booster really helps,” De la Isla said.

She noted that hospitalizations from the COVID-19 virus are typically caused by individuals who are unvaccinated and that, with more holidays looming around the corner, more people should consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine along with the booster shots.

“Again, I am not a doctor, I’m not telling you what to do. I’m just asking all of you to consult your doctor to see if this is the right choice for you,” said De la Isla.

December 31 2021 11:59 pm