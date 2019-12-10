Topeka mayor to decide on run for Congress at first of year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla says she hasn’t made a final decision on whether to enter the race for Kansas 2nd District Congress.

At Tuesday’s monthly press conference at city hall, the mayor said she likely wouldn’t make a decision on a run until after the first of the year. De La Isla said she loves Topeka and is “torn” over what do do.

Republican Steve Watkins was elected to the position in November of 2018. The only other announced candidate for the race is Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner. One Democratic candidate, Abbie Hodgson, had announced her intention to run, but dropped out of the race in October.

The 2020 primary will be held in August.