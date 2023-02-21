SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two Topeka men are in custody following reports of overnight burglaries.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (SNSO) reports via social media that a citizen spotted a white 2013 Kia Optima driving through a neighborhood around 12:15 a.m. on Feb. 21 in the 5000 block of Northwest Sterling Chase Drive. The two men inside the vehicle were reportedly wearing masks and continuously turning the vehicle lights on and off.

Deputies responded to the call and found the vehicle in the 4200 block of Northwest Dondee Lane. The vehicle had a tag that was reported stolen in Topeka. The two men inside the vehicle were taken into custody by the SNSO.

As a result, Ashton L. Huffstutler, 20 and Parker L. Larson, 19, both of Topeka, were taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. Their charges include:

Huffstutler Burglary Theft Criminal damage to property Possession of stolen property No vehicle liability insurance Improper turn

Larson Burglary Theft Possession of stolen property



Deputies found information regarding several other vehicle burglaries that occurred on Northwest 52nd Terrace, Northwest 53rd Terrace, Northwest Sterling Chase Drive, Northwest Geronimo Trail and Northwest Kendall Drive. If you live in these areas above and had your vehicle broken into, you are advised to call the SNSO at 785-251-2200. If your vehicle was burglarized and you are missing specific items, contact the SNSO to claim these items.