TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local transportation officials made several changes to existing bus routes in Topeka following a special meeting earlier this month.

Keri Renner with the Topeka Metro said in a press release that on Friday, July 7 the Topeka Metro board of directors came together at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library to cast votes on proposed service changes. These changes will take effect starting Sept. 3, 2023. This meeting came after three other previous meetings on the same topic and after taking comments from the public.

“We monitor service on all the routes and continually share this information with the board,” said General Manager Bob Nugent. “They are aware of what is happening within the system. These proposed changes are the result of both poor route performance and our ongoing issues with recruiting and maintaining an adequate workforce.”

Renner said all seven members of the board were present for the vote. The following changes and reductions were voted on during the meeting:

#3 East 6th Street route – eliminate service on Rice Road.

#12 Huntoon route – eliminate half-hour peak service and go to hourly service all day.

#17 West 17th route – eliminate half hour peak service and go to hourly service all day.

Time points – make time point adjustments at various stops on all routes.

Renner told KSNT 27 News in an email the board decided to table a decision on the West 21st Street route having an outbound only stop at the Veteran’s Administration for another three months with a promise to revisit it.